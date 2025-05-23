Personal Finance

Only 15 People in the World Are Worth $100 Billion: How They Made Their Fortunes

May 23, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Most of us cannot fathom accumulating a $1 billion net worth, but a select few have grown their net worths to 100 times that — or more. According to Forbes, a record 15 people have now amassed a net worth of at least $100 billion, with three boasting net worths above $200 billion. In total, these centi-billionaires are worth $2.4 trillion.

As for how the members of this elite group made their fortunes, many are entrepreneurs, while others inherited their wealth. Here’s a look at the full list and how they each grew a 12-figure net worth.

1. Elon Musk

  • Net worth: $342 billion
  • Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

2. Mark Zuckerberg

  • Net worth: $216 billion
  • Source of wealth: Facebook

3. Jeff Bezos

  • Net worth: $215 billion
  • Source of wealth: Amazon

4. Larry Ellison

  • Net worth: $192 billion
  • Source of wealth: Oracle

5. Bernard Arnault

  • Net worth: $178 billion
  • Source of wealth: LVMH

6. Warren Buffett

  • Net worth: $154 billion
  • Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

7. Larry Page

  • Net worth: $144 billion
  • Source of wealth: Google

8. Sergey Brin

  • Net worth: $138 billion
  • Source of wealth: Google

9. Amancio Ortega

  • Net worth: $124 billion
  • Source of wealth: Zara

10. Steve Ballmer

  • Net worth: $118 billion
  • Source of wealth: Microsoft

11. Rob Walton & Family

  • Net worth: $110 billion
  • Source of wealth: Walmart (son of founder Sam Walton)

12. Jim Walton & Family

  • Net worth: $109 billion
  • Source of wealth: Walmart (son of founder Sam Walton)

13. Bill Gates

  • Net worth: $108 billion
  • Source of wealth: Microsoft

14. Michael Bloomberg

  • Net worth: $105 billion
  • Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP

15. Alice Walton

  • Net worth: $101 billion
  • Source of wealth: Walmart (daughter of founder Sam Walton)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Only 15 People in the World Are Worth $100 Billion: How They Made Their Fortunes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

