Only 15 People in the World Are Worth $100 Billion: How They Made Their Fortunes

Most of us cannot fathom accumulating a $1 billion net worth, but a select few have grown their net worths to 100 times that — or more. According to Forbes, a record 15 people have now amassed a net worth of at least $100 billion, with three boasting net worths above $200 billion. In total, these centi-billionaires are worth $2.4 trillion.
As for how the members of this elite group made their fortunes, many are entrepreneurs, while others inherited their wealth. Here’s a look at the full list and how they each grew a 12-figure net worth.
1. Elon Musk
- Net worth: $342 billion
- Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX
2. Mark Zuckerberg
- Net worth: $216 billion
- Source of wealth: Facebook
3. Jeff Bezos
- Net worth: $215 billion
- Source of wealth: Amazon
4. Larry Ellison
- Net worth: $192 billion
- Source of wealth: Oracle
5. Bernard Arnault
- Net worth: $178 billion
- Source of wealth: LVMH
6. Warren Buffett
- Net worth: $154 billion
- Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway
7. Larry Page
- Net worth: $144 billion
- Source of wealth: Google
8. Sergey Brin
- Net worth: $138 billion
- Source of wealth: Google
9. Amancio Ortega
- Net worth: $124 billion
- Source of wealth: Zara
10. Steve Ballmer
- Net worth: $118 billion
- Source of wealth: Microsoft
11. Rob Walton & Family
- Net worth: $110 billion
- Source of wealth: Walmart (son of founder Sam Walton)
12. Jim Walton & Family
- Net worth: $109 billion
- Source of wealth: Walmart (son of founder Sam Walton)
13. Bill Gates
- Net worth: $108 billion
- Source of wealth: Microsoft
14. Michael Bloomberg
- Net worth: $105 billion
- Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP
15. Alice Walton
- Net worth: $101 billion
- Source of wealth: Walmart (daughter of founder Sam Walton)
