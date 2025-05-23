Only 15 People in the World Are Worth $100 Billion: How They Made Their Fortunes

Most of us cannot fathom accumulating a $1 billion net worth, but a select few have grown their net worths to 100 times that — or more. According to Forbes, a record 15 people have now amassed a net worth of at least $100 billion, with three boasting net worths above $200 billion. In total, these centi-billionaires are worth $2.4 trillion.

As for how the members of this elite group made their fortunes, many are entrepreneurs, while others inherited their wealth. Here’s a look at the full list and how they each grew a 12-figure net worth.

1. Elon Musk

Net worth: $342 billion

$342 billion Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

2. Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $216 billion

$216 billion Source of wealth: Facebook

3. Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $215 billion

$215 billion Source of wealth: Amazon

4. Larry Ellison

Net worth: $192 billion

$192 billion Source of wealth: Oracle

5. Bernard Arnault

Net worth: $178 billion

$178 billion Source of wealth: LVMH

6. Warren Buffett

Net worth: $154 billion

$154 billion Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

7. Larry Page

Net worth: $144 billion

$144 billion Source of wealth: Google

8. Sergey Brin

Net worth: $138 billion

$138 billion Source of wealth: Google

9. Amancio Ortega

Net worth: $124 billion

$124 billion Source of wealth: Zara

10. Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $118 billion

$118 billion Source of wealth: Microsoft

11. Rob Walton & Family

Net worth: $110 billion

$110 billion Source of wealth: Walmart (son of founder Sam Walton)

12. Jim Walton & Family

Net worth: $109 billion

$109 billion Source of wealth: Walmart (son of founder Sam Walton)

13. Bill Gates

Net worth: $108 billion

$108 billion Source of wealth: Microsoft

14. Michael Bloomberg

Net worth: $105 billion

$105 billion Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP

15. Alice Walton

Net worth: $101 billion

$101 billion Source of wealth: Walmart (daughter of founder Sam Walton)

