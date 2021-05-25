Online video platform Vimeo plunges on Nasdaq debut following spin-off

US Markets
May 25 (Reuters) - Shares of online video platform Vimeo Inc VMEO.O, which was spun off from InterActiveCorp IAC.O, were down 9.5% on their debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

The company's stock opened at $47.15.

