Online video platform Vimeo plunges on Nasdaq debut following spin-off

May 25 (Reuters) - Shares of online video platform Vimeo Inc VMEO.O, which was spun off from InterActiveCorp IAC.O, were down 9.5% on their debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

The company's stock opened at $47.15.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

