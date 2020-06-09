Online used car seller Vroom shares surge 83% in debut

June 9 (Reuters) - Shares of online used car seller Vroom Inc VRM.O jumped nearly 83% in their market debut on Tuesday, as the U.S. IPO market roars back to life after the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes on new listings.

