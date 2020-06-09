US Markets
Online used car seller Vroom shares surge 83% in debut

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares of online used car seller Vroom Inc jumped nearly 83% in their market debut on Tuesday, as the U.S. IPO market roars back to life after the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes on new listings.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

