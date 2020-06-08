Online used car seller Vroom raises $467.5 million in U.S. IPO

June 8 (Reuters) - Online used car seller Vroom Inc said on Monday it raised $467.5 million in its initial public offering as appetite for new stocks rebounds after the COVID-19 pandemic put many debuts on hold.

Vroom priced its IPO of 21.25 million shares at $22, valuing the company at $2.48 billion.

The company priced its shares above the $18-$20 range it had given earlier.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

