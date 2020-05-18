US Markets

Online used car seller Vroom files to go public

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published

Online used car seller Vroom Inc filed for its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, at a time when the coronavirus-led restrictions are shifting consumer spending to online platforms.

May 18 (Reuters) - Online used car seller Vroom Inc filed for its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, at a time when the coronavirus-led restrictions are shifting consumer spending to online platforms.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "VRM", it said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular