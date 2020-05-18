Online used car seller Vroom files to go public

May 18 (Reuters) - Online used car seller Vroom Inc filed for its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, at a time when the coronavirus-led restrictions are shifting consumer spending to online platforms.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "VRM", it said in a regulatory filing.

