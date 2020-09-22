Online used-car retailer Carvana sees strong Q3 as vehicle demand rebounds
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Online used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.Nsaid on Tuesday it expects record revenue and retail sales in the third quarter due to a strong rebound in demand for vehicles in the United States following easing of lockdown restrictions.
"The momentum that we saw in the second quarter accelerated into the third, leading to record performance for Carvana," Chief Executive Officer Ernie Garcia said.
Carvana also said it plans to offer up to $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes, due in 2025 and 2028. (https://bit.ly/3ciC4Tm)
