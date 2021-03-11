Online trading platform IG's revenue surges after stellar 2020

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Online trading platform IG posted a surge in third-quarter revenue despite a tough comparative, driven by high levels of trading during the period that saw a so-called retail frenzy in financial markets.

The company, which withdrew some of its riskier products after the retail phenomenon that propelled shares in some beaten-down U.S. stocks to disproportionate levels, said revenue jumped 65% to 230.3 million pounds in revenue for the three months ended Feb. 28.

Last year's revenue had come against the backdrop of a pandemic-led selloff in financial markets and a crash in oil prices due to price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

