Online trading platform CMC expects to beat income estimates

March 3 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L on Tuesday predicted that its fiscal-year income would beat market forecasts, amid high customer trading activity because of the coronavirus scare.

CMC said net operating income for the year ending March 31 would beat the current market consensus of 199 million pounds ($254.3 million) to 202.3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7825 pounds)

