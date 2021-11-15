Online trading group CMC to kick off strategic review ahead of possible break-up

British online trading group CMC Markets said on Monday it was exploring the merits of a possible separation of its leveraged and non-leveraged divisions in order to unlock shareholder value.

The London-listed firm said discussions were "exploratory" and a formal review would kick off before the end of the year with a view to completing it by June.

CMC said its leveraged and non-leveraged units had benefited from significant investment and the review was triggered by the growing size of its client portfolio as well as by the launch of a new UK investment platform and its growing B2B platform operations.

