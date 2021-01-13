Online therapy provider Talkspace to go public via $1.4 billion SPAC deal

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Online therapy app Talkspace on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with Doug Bernstein-backed blank-check firm Hudson Executive Investment Corp HECCU.O, in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.