US Markets
HECCU

Online therapy provider Talkspace to go public via $1.4 billion SPAC deal

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Online therapy app Talkspace on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with Doug Bernstein-backed blank-check firm Hudson Executive Investment Corp, in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, including debt.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Online therapy app Talkspace on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with Doug Bernstein-backed blank-check firm Hudson Executive Investment Corp HECCU.O, in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HECCU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular