US Markets
LFST

Online therapy provider LifeStance Health targets over $6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

LifeStance Health Group Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as $680 million through a U.S. initial public offering, giving the online therapy provider a valuation of nearly $6.35 billion.

June 1 (Reuters) - LifeStance Health Group Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as $680 million through a U.S. initial public offering, giving the online therapy provider a valuation of nearly $6.35 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LFST

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular