Online therapy provider LifeStance Health targets over $6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

June 1 (Reuters) - LifeStance Health Group Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as $680 million through a U.S. initial public offering, giving the online therapy provider a valuation of nearly $6.35 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

