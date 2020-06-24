US Markets

Online seller Naked Wines' sales pop as lockdown boosts orders

Contributors
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Online wine subscription company Naked Wines said on Wednesday revenue soared 81% during the first two months of fiscal year 2021, with people ordering more wine for delivery during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Adds quote, details from co statement

June 24 (Reuters) - Online wine subscription company Naked Wines WINEW.L said on Wednesday revenue soared 81% during the first two months of fiscal year 2021, with people ordering more wine for delivery during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

"We entered the new financial year with good momentum as COVID-19 has influenced customer shopping behaviour and driven increased demand for the Naked Wines offer," the company said.

Separately, the company, best known as the online business developed by Majestic Wine before the chain was sold last year, said its current finance chief James Crawford will leave the position to be appointed as the managing director of Naked Wines' UK business.

Naked Wines said its profit after tax for fiscal year ended March 30 came in at 8.2 million pounds ($10.26 million), from a loss of 9.4 million pounds a year earlier, while revenue climbed 13.7% to 202.9 million pounds.

The online seller temporarily stopped taking new orders last month after an unprecedented surge in business as Britons stockpiled food and drink during the lockdown.

Grape harvests and wine production have been able to continue largely unaffected by the pandemic as winemakers are considered agricultural.

However, Naked Wines stopped short of providing a full-year outlook due to the possibility of a consumer downturn in the second half and ongoing pandemic-driven market uncertainties.

($1 = 0.7994 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular