Online Sales Aid The TJX Companies (TJX), High Costs Ail

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX benefits from efforts to enhance offline and online businesses. The leading off-price retailer’s HomeGoods segment has been aiding for a while. However, the company is not immune to rising cost inflation. In addition, unfavorable foreign currency translation might be a threat.



Let’s discuss.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Aiding The TJX Companies?

With more consumers resorting to online shopping, The TJX Companies has undertaken several initiatives to boost online sales and strengthen its e-commerce business. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it is impressed with the sales growth of e-commerce businesses in 2021. During the year, the company introduced new categories and brands to all its online banners while launching shopping on homegoods.com.



The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store enhancement efforts. Management has been expanding its footprint rapidly in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. During fiscal 2022, the company increased its store count by 117 stores to reach 4,689 stores. Management expects to incur capital expenditures in the range of $1.7-$1.9 billion for fiscal 2023. This will be spent on opening new stores, remodels, relocations and investments in distribution, network and infrastructure. The TJX Companies is optimistic about its capabilities to provide fresh spring merchandise to its stores and online.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s HomeGoods segment has been seeing robust demand for quite some time now. Owing to store closures amid the pandemic, management had come up with a temporary new sales measure — open-only compstore sales — to offer a better view. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, open-only comp-store sales surged 22% in the HomeGoods (U.S.) segment from fiscal 2020 levels. Management highlighted that it witnessed consistent strength in every key category and geographic region for HomeGoods and HomeSense through fiscal 2022. We note thatThe TJX Companies launched homegoods.com in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The company expects to offer impressive home fashion products at great value on its digital platform with this launch.

Cost Hurdles To Stay

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, The TJX Companies’ consolidated pretax profit margin came in at 9%, down 1.9 percentage points from fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 levels. Management highlighted that additional investment to expand distribution capacity and wage hikes hurt margins. In addition, net pandemic-induced expenses hurt the pretax margin by 0.5 percentage points. Merchandise margin in the quarter was affected by rising freight expenses. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects expense headwinds to persist for fiscal 2023 compared with the fiscal 2022 level. It anticipates first-quarter fiscal 2023 to be most pressured with incremental freight expenses. The company also expects escalated wage costs to affect the fiscal first-quarter pretax margin.



Well, it is yet to be seen if strength in its HomeGoods unit along with other growth efforts can help The TJX Companies sustain its growth amid a rising cost environment. TJX’s stock has declined 8.5% in the past three months against the industry’s 11.3% growth.

Hot Retail Bets

Here are some better-ranked stocks — Target Corporation TGT, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Dollar Tree DLTR.



Target, a general merchandise retailer, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.3%, on average.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 3.5% and 6.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TGT has an expected EPS growth rate of 16.5% for three-five years.



Costco, which operates membership warehouses, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.3% and 17.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding readings. COST has an expected EPS growth rate of 9.1% for three-five years.



Dollar Tree, the operator of discount variety retail stores, carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average. DLTR has an expected EPS growth rate of 15.5% for three to five years.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTR’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.6% and 36.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding readings.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.