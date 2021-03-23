Online review platform Trustpilot gets $1.5 bln valuation in London IPO

Online reviews platform Trustpilot said on Tuesday it had priced its initial public offering in London at 265 pence per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 1.08 billion pounds ($1.49 billion).

The pricing came in at the top end of the firm's indicative price range, meaning it's raised a total of 473 million pounds through the sale of 161 million shares by the company's existing shareholders and issuance of 17.6 million new shares.

A further 26.8 million shares is being made available by some existing shareholders in an over-allotment option.

The shares are due to start trading at 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7224 pounds)

