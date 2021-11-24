Online retailer Wish says looking to challenge French govt measures

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Online retailer and e-commerce marketplace Wish WISH.O said on Wednesday it was looking to challenge French government's measures to de-list Wish on all search engines.

"We are starting a legal action to challenge what we consider as an illegal and disproportionate action," Wish said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

