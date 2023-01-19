Online retailer Boohoo sales drop 11% in Christmas period

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 19, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said group revenue fell 11% in the four months to the end of December, putting it on track for an annual sales decline of 12% with a core earnings margin of 3.5%.

