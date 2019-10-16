Online Retailer Asos Soars Despite Plunging Profits Over Warehouse Problems

Online fashion retailer ASOS’ stock has soared despite profits plunging 68% in a “disappointing year.”

The company blamed problems at its warehouses, which are migrating to an automated system, and a tough start in the U.S., admitting it failed to adequately prepare for the expansion of its global footprint.

Management said it had made progress on resolving the issues, encouraging investors as the stock climbed 20%.

The back story. The British online retailer, founded in 2000, has grown rapidly in recent years, capitalising on the increasing popularity of online shopping.

Over the past year Asos has invested heavily in installing robots in its warehouses in Europe and expanding into the U.S. Its attempts to crack America got off to a shaky start as it struggled to cope with demand due to a stock backlog.

In July, the company issued a second profit warning in seven months, citing IT problems with its switch to automation in German warehouses and U.S. teething problems.

What’s new. The online fashion retailer’s profits plunged 68% to £33.1 million in the year to Aug.31,as the company blamed warehouse transition problems. Asos admitted it had failed to keep pace with its growth and “lost focus” on key areas such as “product, presentation and customer engagement.”

“With the benefit of hindsight, we were not adequately prepared for the additional complexities of planning and trading across our expanded warehouse footprint,” the company said.

Chief executive Nick Beighton said the company had identified the root causes of the problems of the operational issues and had made progress in resolving them. Revenue grew 13% to £2.7 billion as orders rose to 72 million and the company’s customer base increased by 10%.

The company’s stock soared 16.6% in early trading as investors honed in on management’s confidence in sorting the issues.

Looking ahead. Asos’ update has encouraged investors as the company appears to be attuned to its problems and on the path to solving them.

The online retailer has held its hands up and admitted its mistakes, which is a good start, but it will need more than that.

The one-time stock market star has plenty to do to get back on track and restore investor confidence, and it will have to be done against an increasingly tough retail environment.

