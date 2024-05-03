Online Retail ETF (ONLN) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 41% from its 52-week low price of $28.50/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

ONLN in Focus

ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeroes in on companies that reshape the retail space. It charges 58 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The online retail corner of the broad consumer discretionary sector has been an area to watch lately, given the robust first-quarter 2024 results from Amazon AMZN. The e-commerce giant beat both earnings and revenue estimates driven by growth in its advertising and AI-powered cloud computing business. Amazon makes up for the top firm in ONLN with 24% of assets.

More Gains Ahead?

ONLN might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 38.70 and a higher 20-day volatility of 26%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.