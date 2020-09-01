Online realty firm PropertyGuru raises $220 mln from KKR, TPG

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - PropertyGuru Group, the Southeast Asian online realty company, said on Wednesday it has raised another S$300 million ($220.4 million) from its existing investors KKR KKR.N and TPG Capital.

"The additional investments from TPG and KKR will enable us to continue building Southeast Asia's property trust platform and accelerate our momentum in key markets like Malaysia and Vietnam," Hari V. Krishnan, its CEO and managing director, said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3612 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

