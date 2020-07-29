Fathom Holdings, a cloud-based full-service real estate brokerage, increased the proposed share offering for its upcoming IPO on Wednesday.



The Cary, NC-based company now plans to raise $24 million by offering 3 million shares at a price range of $7 to $9. The company had previously filed to offer 2.5 million shares at the same range. At the midpoint, Fathom Holdings will raise 20% more in proceeds than previously anticipated to command a fully diluted market value of $106 million.



Fathom Holdings was founded in 2010 and booked $120 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FTHM. Roth Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 27, 2020.



The article Online real estate brokerage Fathom Holdings ups proposed share offering ahead of $24 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



