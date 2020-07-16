Fathom Holdings, a cloud-based full-service real estate brokerage, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Cary, NC-based company plans to raise $20 million by offering 2.5 million shares (8% insider) at a price range of $7 to $9. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Fathom Holdings would command a fully diluted market value of $102 million.



Fathom Holdings was founded in 2010 and booked $120 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FTHM. Roth Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Online real estate brokerage Fathom Holdings sets terms for $20 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

