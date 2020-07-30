Fathom Holdings, a cloud-based full-service real estate brokerage, raised $34 million by offering 3.4 million shares at $10, above the range of $7 to $9. The company offered 0.4 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 2.5 million shares at the same range before increasing the share offering on Wednesday. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $137 million.



Fathom Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FTHM. Roth Capital acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Online real estate brokerage Fathom Holdings prices further upsized IPO at $10, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

