Online platforms set new monthly records for short-term stays in Q2 - Eurostat

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

October 02, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Online booking platforms continued to exceed pre-COVID levels in the European Union during the second quarter of 2023, with reservations for short-term stays jumping 15.8% and setting new monthly records, the bloc's statistics office said on Monday.

"Guests spent almost 153 million nights in short-term rental accommodation in the EU, booked via Airbnb ABNB.O, Booking BKNG.O, Expedia Group EXPE.O or TripAdvisor TRIP.O," Eurostat said. The data did not include hotel stays.

Bookings made via online platforms increased by nearly a fifth in April, followed by a 22.6% jump in May and a 8.4% rise in June, compared to a year earlier.

Reservations in the first half of the year were 18.8% above 2022 levels and 22.6% ahead of 2019 pre-pandemic levels, the data showed.

Demand for leisure travel has been soaring both in Europe and globally since the end of COVID-19 lockdowns, nearing pre-pandemic levels even as high inflation erodes consumers' spending power.

Booking Holdings and Airbnb saw their revenues grow by 27% and 18%, respectively, during the April-June quarter.

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((gaelle.sheehan@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785110;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

