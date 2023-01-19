Online pharmacy Zur Rose improves 2022 core loss target

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zur Rose ROSEG.S expects a smaller full-year core loss than previously guided, the Swiss online drug retailer said on Thursday, citing a faster-than-planned advance in its break-even programme for 2023.

It forecast adjusted core loss (EBITDA) of between 70 million and 75 million Swiss francs ($76.39 million and $81.84 million) in 2022, compared with its previous range of 75 million to 85 million francs.

Zur Rose also said its external revenue was 1.84 billion francs in 2022, down 5.4% year-on-year but in line with its guidance.

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)

