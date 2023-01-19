Online pharmacy Zur Rose improves 2022 core loss target

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 19, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zur Rose ROSEG.S expects a smaller full-year core loss than previously guided, the Swiss online drug retailer said on Thursday, citing a faster-than-planned advance in its break-even programme for 2023.

It forecast adjusted core loss (EBITDA) of between 70 million and 75 million Swiss francs ($76.39 million and $81.84 million) in 2022, compared with its previous range of 75 million to 85 million francs.

Zur Rose also said its external revenue was 1.84 billion francs in 2022, down 5.4% year-on-year but in line with its guidance.

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.