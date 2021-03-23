Online pensions provider Pensionbee plans London listing

Online pensions provider Pensionbee plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, it said on Tuesday.

The firm has around 130,000 customers and 1.5 billion pounds ($2.08 billion) of assets under administration, it said in a statement.

Pensionbee said it planned an institutional offering and an offer for existing customers, with shares to be admitted to the high growth segment of the London Stock Exchange's main market.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is acting as key adviser and sole global co-ordinator.

($1 = 0.7226 pounds)

