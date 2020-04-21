Online payments firm Adyen grows Q1 sales amid coranavirus, margins shrink

Adyen, the Amsterdam-based firm that handles the online payments backend for Facebook and Uber, said the coronavirus outbreak had impacted its margins, although revenues and core earnings continued to grow.

Adyen, which normally reports earning at the half and full year mark, said it was providing the trading update for transparency amid the pandemic.

The company said net revenue was up 34% in the quarter to 135.5 million euros from the same period a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 16 percent to 63.6 million euros from 34.1 million euros.

"We registered negative impact mostly in the travel and in-store retail verticals, and positive impact in digital goods and online retail," the company said in a statement.

Adyen provides in-store payment processing systems for retailers, a business that accounted for 13% of sales in 2019, as well as handling payments for online travel firm Booking.com.

"We see stabilization in the first two weeks of the second quarter," Adyen said

