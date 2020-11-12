NeoGames, which provides online gaming technology and services to lottery operators, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Luxembourg-based company plans to raise $72 million by offering 4.8 million shares (45% insider) at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, NeoGames would command a fully diluted market value of $392 million.



Neo Games is a technology-driven business that believes it is an innovator in the lottery industry. As a global B2G and B2B technology and service provider to state lotteries and other lottery operators in Europe and North America, the company offers a full-service solution with all of the elements required for the offering of lottery games. This includes technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a large portfolio of games.



NeoGames was founded in 2005 and booked $44 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NGMS. Stifel, Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of November 16, 2020.



The article Online lottery and gaming provider NeoGames sets terms for $72 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

