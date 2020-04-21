US Markets
LC

Online lender LendingClub to lay off 460 staff on coronavirus hit

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Online lender LendingClub Corp said on Tuesday it would lay off 460 employees in a cost-cutting move to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 21 (Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp LC.N said on Tuesday it would lay off 460 employees in a cost-cutting move to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company employed 1,538 people as of Dec. 31, including contract employees.

LendingClub said it expects to incur termination costs of about $10 million in the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LC

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular