Online lender LendingClub to lay off 460 staff on coronavirus hit

April 21 (Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp LC.N said on Tuesday it would lay off 460 employees in a cost-cutting move to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company employed 1,538 people as of Dec. 31, including contract employees.

LendingClub said it expects to incur termination costs of about $10 million in the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.