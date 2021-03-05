US Markets

Online learning platform Coursera files for U.S. IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Online education provider Coursera Inc on Friday filed for a stock market listing with U.S. regulators, revealing a surge in revenue from a boost to business due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose 59% to $293.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the company said in a filing.

