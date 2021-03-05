Online learning platform Coursera files for U.S. IPO

March 5 (Reuters) - Online education provider Coursera Inc on Friday filed for a stock market listing with U.S. regulators, revealing a surge in revenue from a boost to business due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose 59% to $293.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the company said in a filing.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.