Oct 20 (Reuters) - Online learning platform Udemy Inc said on Wednesday it is aiming for a valuation of up to $4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

