Online Inflation Eases in June: ETFs in Focus

Inflation for goods sold online eased in June, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index. Online price rose modestly 0.3% year over year in June. Though it marks the 25th consecutive month of increase, it is down from the 2% rise recorded in May and record 3.6% growth in February.



This has put e-commerce ETFs like Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY, Online Retail ETF ONLN, Global X E-commerce ETF EBIZ, O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF OGIG and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund FDN in focus for the coming weeks.



The ongoing global supply chain bottlenecks and rising inflation pushed the online prices for almost everything higher. June was the third month in which online price increases slowed. Of the 18 categories tracked by Adobe, seven saw year-over-year price decreases in June. Electronics and apparel saw the biggest price decline of 7.4% and 0.10% year over year, respectively, last month. Other categories that saw price drops include jewelry, books, toys, computers and sporting goods (read: 4 Sector ETFs That Survived Market Turmoil in June).



However, online grocery prices did not show any signs of easing, rising 12.4% year over year. Overall, consumers spent $74.1 billion online in June, which represents approximately 1% growth over last year.



Let’s now discuss the ETFs in detail:



Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)



Amplify Online Retail ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. IBUY holds 75 stocks in its basket, with none accounting for more than 3.2% of assets. Amplify Online Retail ETF has the largest allocation in traditional retail at 49.5% followed by 36.9% in the marketplace.



Amplify Online Retail ETF has attracted $246.3 million in its asset base and charges 65 bps in annual fees. IBUY trades in an average daily volume of 61,000 shares.



ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)



ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels, and then zeros in on companies that are reshaping the retail space. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 38 stocks in its basket. ONLN is highly concentrated on the top two firms, while the other firms hold no more than 5.1% of assets. American firms make up three-fourth of the portfolio, while Chinese firms account for 17% share (read: Fed Raises Rates by 75 bps: ETFs Set to Surge).



ProShares Online Retail ETF has accumulated $324.5 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. ONLN trades in an average daily volume of 102,000 shares.



Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ)



Global X E-commerce ETF invests in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of e-commerce as a distribution model, including companies whose principal business is in operating e-commerce platforms, providing related software and services, and/or selling goods and services online. It follows the Solactive E-commerce Index, holding 40 stocks in its basket.



Global X E-commerce ETF has accumulated $58.4 million in its asset base and charges 50 bps in annual fees. The ETF sees an average daily volume of 14,000 shares.



O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)



O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF invests in some of the largest global companies that derive most of their revenues from the Internet and e-commerce sectors that exhibit quality and growth potential by tracking the O’Shares Global Internet Giants Index. It holds a basket of 95 stocks and charges 48 bps in annual fees.



O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has been able to attract $226.3 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 91,000 shares.



First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)



First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund follows the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index, giving investors exposure to the broad Internet industry. It holds about 42 stocks in its basket with none accounting for more than 9.1% share (read: 6 ETFs From Popular Tech Areas to Consider Now).



First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund is the most popular and liquid ETFs in the broad technology space, with AUM of $4.4 billion and an average daily volume of around 608,000 shares. FDN charges 51 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.

