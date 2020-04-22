1847 Goedeker, which operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and home goods, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $11.5 million in an initial public offering.



Operating under the name Goedeker's, the company sells home appliances (80% of 2019 revenue), furniture (14%), and other home goods (e.g. décor, bed & bath, lighting; 5%).



The Ballwin, MO-based company was founded in 1951 and booked $48 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on either the NYSE American or the Nasdaq under the symbol GOED. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Online home furnishings seller Goedeker's files for an $11.5 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



