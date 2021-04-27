Online healthcare provider Kry raises $300 mln at over $2 bln valuation

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish digital healthcare provider Kry has raised $300 million on a valuation of over $2 billion in a funding round led by CPP Investments and Fidelity Management, the company said on Tuesday.

Founded in 2015, Kry operates in Sweden, Norway and Germany under its own name and in the United Kingdom and France under the name Livi, and provides users with video-based doctors appointments.

It has so far helped more than three million patients across 30 European markets.

Existing investors such as the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Index Ventures, Accel, Creandum and Project A also took part in the funding round. It raised $155 million in January last year.

Kry said it would use the investment to scale its platform, expand its footprint and explore acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs acted as placement agents on the Series D round.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Louise Heavens)

