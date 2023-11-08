Online gaming platform Roblox beats quarterly bookings estimates

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Roblox RBLX.N on Wednesday posted better-than-expected bookings in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for its popular games "Adopt Me!" and "Murder Mystery 2".

The online gaming platform posted net bookings of $839.5 million in the quarter ended Sept.30, compared with $701.7 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting net bookings of $830.2 million, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

