Online Gaming and Other Stocks That Could Benefit From Coronavirus

China’s stock markets reopened on Monday after being closed for an extra-long Lunar New Year holiday. Not surprisingly, stocks tumbled amid the heightened fear for the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 17,205 people in China and killed 361—both exceeding that of the SARS outbreak in 2003.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public-health emergency of international concern.

The Shanghai Composite tumbled 7.7% as it caught up with last week’s global market jitters. Investors are worried about how the epidemic will impact the Chinese economy in the first quarter or potentially even longer, with stores and restaurants closed, public activities canceled, and travel plans stalled.

But not every business is hurting. Some sectors might actually benefit from the coronavirus outbreak as people shift from activities such as movie-watching to online entertainment such as videogames, live streaming and social networking.

Online gaming will likely be the biggest beneficiary of the coronavirus-triggered disruption. Nomura analyst Jialong Shi noted that most of China’s existing blockbuster gaming titles have seen a surge in play time and in-game purchases since January, which was further fueled by the release of new content by game operators.

Tencent’s Honor of King, for example, led charts with its daily active users surpassing 100 million at its peak around the Lunar New Year, Shi said in a Monday note. The usual level is around 60 million to 70 million. The momentum will likely continue as most Chinese colleges have postponed the start of the new school year to mid- or late-February. College students are one of the top user groups for online and mobile games.

Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and NetEase (NTES)—both with significant exposure to the online gaming business—appear to be some of the best plays among Chinese internet stocks, Shi wrote. Tencent trades at 26 times 2020 expected earnings, and NetEase at 18 times. NetEase also offers a dividend yield of 5%, which should provide a layer of downside support amid the market selloff.

Unlike the online gaming business, other online-leisure segments such as social media and video platforms are limited in their ability to directly translate the increased user traffic into financial gains. Although user engagement has surged since the outbreak of the coronavirus, many advertisers—especially those for offline businesses—are holding off their marketing campaigns. That means less revenue for the ad-supported platforms.

In terms of e-commerce, demand for most discretionary items has dropped considerably since the outbreak of the epidemic. Consumer-staples goods and groceries, not surprisingly, have remained resilient. However, the grocery category has long had the lowest online penetration in the e-commerce space, Shi noted, and the epidemic should have helped many grocery businesses acquire new online customers without the usual need for marketing campaigns and coupons.

The extended holidays may also affect the order volume of food delivery, as office workers and college students make up a big chunk of the customer base. Many restaurants have closed, leaving fewer choices for food-delivery customers. Lockdowns of cities, road closures and controlled access in certain regions of China will further affect e-commerce and food-delivery capabilities. Shi thinks Meituan Dianping (3690.HK)—one of China’s largest food-delivery platforms—could take a hit as its advertising clients cut their marketing budgets amid the business plunge.

On the other hand, logistics companies that can prove themselves as reliable and fast couriers during this period could get a boost in public recognition. For example, JD.com’s (JD) JD Logistics and SF Holding Co. (002352.SHE), known as SF Express, are often designated by charity organizations to send supplies to front-line medical teams, which should help them build better brand awareness, Shi said.

Amid restrictions on physical gathering, including for work, the epidemic is essentially forcing people and businesses to embrace new online technologies and applications, and therefore become more convinced of the need to migrate their operations to the cloud. That could bode well for the ambitions of China’s cloud operators such as Alibaba’s (BABA) AliCloud and Tencent Cloud.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

