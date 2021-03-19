Golden Matrix Group, which provides enterprise SaaS solutions for online casino and sports betting operators, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $10 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTC (GMGI).



The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property and builds configurable and scalable, turn-key and white-label gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. As of January 31, 2021, its systems had over 3.5 million registered players and a total of more than 400 unique casino and live game operations.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $4 million in revenue for the 12 months ended October 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GMGI. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Online gambling software provider Golden Matrix Group files for a $10 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.