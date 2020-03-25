GAN Limited, an internet gambling software provider in the UK, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $35 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on London's AIM exchange under the symbol "GAN."



The London, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 2002 and booked $30 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GAN. GAN Limited filed confidentially on January 31, 2020. B. Riley FBR is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Online gambling software maker GAN files for a $35 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

