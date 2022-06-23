Online gambling firm 888 sees drop in HY revenue

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British online gambling firm 888 said on Thursday it expects to report lower half-year revenue, dented by the impact of additional safer gambling measures in some markets and the temporary exit from the Netherlands.

The company forecasted its revenue to come in at 330 million pounds-335 million pounds ($404 million-$410.14 million). It had reported a half-year revenue of $528.4 million in the six months ended June 30.

The London-listed firm said it generated revenue of 690 million pounds and adjusted core profit of 109 million pounds for the year ended Feb. 28.

($1 = 0.8168 pounds)

