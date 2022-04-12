US Markets

Online food company Just Eat Takeaway.com partners with grocer Ahold in Netherlands

Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.comTKWY.AS, Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Tuesday it will partner with grocer Ahold AD.AS's flagship Dutch Albert Heijn chain to provide home delivery of groceries and convenience products.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

