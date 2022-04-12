Online food company Just Eat Takeaway.com partners with grocer Ahold in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.comTKWY.AS, Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Tuesday it will partner with grocer Ahold AD.AS's flagship Dutch Albert Heijn chain to provide home delivery of groceries and convenience products.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Ed Osmond)

