Online fitness apparel retailer Hylete withdraws $15 million IPO

Hylete, which designs and sells fitness apparel online, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Thursday. It had filed to raise $15 million by offering 1.7 million shares at a price range of $8 to $10.



The Solana Beach, CA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $12 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the NYSE American under the symbol HYLT. Maxim Group LLC and WestPark Capital were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.





