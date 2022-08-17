Commodities
Online fashion retailer Boohoo acquires 7.1% of Revolution Beauty

Amna Karimi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Aug 17 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said on Wednesday it had acquired a 7.1% stake in Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L, making it the fourth-largest shareholder of the beauty products maker.

Boohoo already sells Revolution Beauty products through several of the group's direct-to-consumer brand websites and its online digital department store, Debenhams.

UK-based Revolution Beauty on Aug. 11 had flagged certain accounting issues raised by their auditors which could potentially result in a material impact on the firm's 2022 results, sending its shares down 55%.

