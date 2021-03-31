Commodities

Online fashion outlet Otrium raises $120 mln ahead of U.S. launch

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published

Otrium, an online outlet store for fashion brands, said on Wednesday it had raised $120 million from investors as it launches in the United States and develops its platform for trading items left unsold at the end of the season.

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Otrium, an online outlet store for fashion brands, said on Wednesday it had raised $120 million from investors as it launches in the United States and develops its platform for trading items left unsold at the end of the season.

Amsterdam-based Otrium said that its revenues had tripled in 2020, while its registered members topped 3 million and it has over 300 fashion stores on its app. Its partners include Karl Lagerfeld, Joseph, Anine Bing, Belstaff, Reiss and ASICS.

"Our goal is to get as close as possible to eradicating unsold seasonal inventory," said Milan Daniels, CEO and co-founder of Otrium.

The Series C investment round was led by BOND and Index Ventures, with continued backing from existing investor Eight Roads Ventures, Otrium said in a statement.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular