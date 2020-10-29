Online education startup Udemy in talks to raise $100 mln in private funding -sources

By Krystal Hu and Anirban Sen

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Online learning platform Udemy is in advanced talks to raise around $100 million in a new private funding round that will value the online learning platform at over $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

San Francisco-based Udemy has seen a boost in subscriptions this year as more people have stayed at home and opted for online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the fundraising, the sources said, requested anonymity as the matter is private.

Udemy in February raised $50 million from Japanese publisher Benesse Holdings at a valuation of roughly $2 billion.

Udemy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston; editing by Richard Pullin)

