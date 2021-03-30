Online education provider Coursera prices IPO at $33 per share

March 30 (Reuters) - Online education provider Coursera Inc COUR.N said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) in New York at $33 a share, valuing the company at about $4.30 billion.

At this price, the IPO could raise a total of $519 million.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

