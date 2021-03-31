Online education platform Coursera opens 18% above offer price in NYSE debut

March 31 (Reuters) - Shares of online learning platform Coursera Inc COUR.N opened 18% above their offer price on Wednesday, extending a recent run of strong market debuts by technology companies that have benefited from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The stock opened at $39, compared to the IPO price of $33 per share.

