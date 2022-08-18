Online drug retailer Zur Rose targets break-even in 2023

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Online drug retailer Zur Rose ROSEG.S expects to reach break-even at a core earnings (EBITDA) level in 2023, a year earlier than previously anticipated, it said on Thursday, as the group steps up efforts to improve profitability.

The Swiss company, which also operates in Germany and the Netherlands, reported an adjusted core loss of 49.2 million Swiss francs ($51.7 million) for the first half of the year, against loss of 42.9 million francs a year earlier.

The group confirmed its full-year outlook for EBITDA loss of between 75 million and 95 million francs and external revenue on last year's level.

($1 = 0.9514 Swiss francs)

