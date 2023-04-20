Online drug retailer Zur Rose Q1 results above expectations

April 20 (Reuters) - Swiss drug online retailer Zur Rose ROSEG.S said on Thursday its first-quarter external revenues reached 424.1 million Swiss francs ($473.22 million), above the company's consensus of 414 million Swiss francs.

The Swiss company, which operates in Germany and the Netherlands, cited visible progress driven by the structural measures and productivity improvements implemented primarily in Germany in 2022, regarding its performance in the first quarter.

($1 = 0.8962 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

