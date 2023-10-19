News & Insights

Online drug retailer DocMorris trims top end of 2023 outlook

October 19, 2023 — 01:16 am EDT

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss online drug retailer DocMorris DOCM.S on Thursday narrowed down the higher end of its annual core loss forecast, citing a weaker development in the paper prescription business.

The company, which relies heavily on the German market after it sold its Swiss business earlier this year, sees adjusted core loss of 30 million to 40 million Swiss francs ($33.4 million to $44.5 million) in 2023, compared to the previous range of 20-40 million.

($1 = 0.8990 Swiss francs)

