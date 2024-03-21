News & Insights

Online drug retailer DocMorris meets expectations as cost savings help

March 21, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

March 21 (Reuters) - Swiss online drug retailer DocMorris DOCM.S met expectations on Thursday as it released its full-year results for 2023, helped by structural cost savings.

The firm reported a loss in adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 34.9 million Swiss francs ($39.42 million), in line with expectations for a loss of 34 million Swiss francs according to a company-compiled consensus.

For 2024, DocMorris expects adjusted EBITDA to come in between breakeven and a loss of 35 million Swiss francs, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of 13 million Swiss francs.

The company expects its earnings this year to be boosted by Germany's mandate ofcompulsory e-prescriptions for publicly insured residents from Jan. 1, although its statement warned that the ramp-up of prescription medication in Germany was not "fully predictable".

Online pharmacies such as DocMorris are relying on the rollout of e-prescriptions in Germany, a key element in their business model, in order to turn profitable.

Dutch-based peer Redcare Pharmacy RDC.DE earlier this month forecast higher sales for 2024 after it posted upbeat adjusted annual core earnings, supported by a growing number of prescription sales.

($1 = 0.8854 Swiss francs)

