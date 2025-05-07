Is That Online Course Promising Six-Figure Income a Scam? Experts Weigh In

As people struggle with fears of recession, some may turn to courses with the promise of “getting rich quick” — from something like e-commerce or drop-shipping to coaching or becoming an “influencer.”

Be Aware: 30 Scam Phone Numbers To Block and Area Codes To Avoid

Check Out: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Some courses that teach you how to start or grow businesses are perfectly legit — but many others are scams. How can you tell the difference? Watch for these red flags.

If It Sounds Too Good To Be True, It Probably Is

Many courses promise a six- or even seven-figure income with very little work. Be careful if the instructor is making these claims without evidence to back it up or making it sound a lot easier than you might imagine.

Check sites like Glassdoor or Salary.com, or even the Department of Labor website, to see what the average professional makes in the field you plan to study. Understand what success might look like and what it could take to get there.

Read Next: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

It Promises Results

Likewise, whether a course promises to make you a millionaire or just enough to pay off your student debt, be skeptical of any course that guarantees results.

“No course or coaching program should promise guaranteed results, because there are too many factors at play: timing, market demand and personal circumstances,” said Treasa Edmond, strategic business coach and “Boss Responses” podcast host. “Some people will succeed wildly. Others will struggle.”



Further, no course should state or imply that you’ll have success if you just read the materials. “Passive watching doesn’t lead to transformation, implementation does,” Edmond said.

If you choose a course that seems like a good fit for your goals and you still don’t succeed, Edmond pointed out that it doesn’t necessarily mean the course is a scam. “It just means the outcome depends on more than enrolling,” she said.

The Instructor Doesn’t Seem Reputable

If a company or instructor has negative reviews, consider other options. On the other side of that coin, if reviews that seem over-the-top positive but vague, it’s also wise to steer clear.

Also, if a company has no social media accounts, especially if it’s lacking a LinkedIn, this could be a red flag, Selzy explained in a blog post.

You Won’t Have Access to the Instructor

Before you sign up, find out what support tools will be available throughout the program. A membership community where you can chat with other students, have live calls or get coaching from the instructor is often where breakthroughs happen.

“Big changes usually require big effort … And live support and community help with that,” Edmond said.

The Instructor Doesn’t Resonate With You

A course may not be a scam and have all the proper elements — a trustworthy instructor, an interactive format and practical, actionable tips. But if you don’t like the instructor’s teaching style, you might not get as much value from the offerings. That’s why it’s important to find an instructor with an active social media profile and free content, such as videos, workshops or a handout you can preview.

“Start by listening to how they teach before you buy,” Edmond said. “Does it motivate you or turn you off? Some instructors are direct and no-nonsense, others are nurturing and reflective. Neither is right or wrong, but one might work better for you.”

The most important thing to remember, Edmond said, is that you have to put in the work to see results. “The most successful course participants treat it like a commitment. They block time to do the work, ask questions when they’re stuck and apply what they’re learning … It’s not magic. It’s mindset plus action,” she said.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is That Online Course Promising Six-Figure Income a Scam? Experts Weigh In

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.